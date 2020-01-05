e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
PM Modi reviews ministries' performance, third time in two weeks

PM Modi reviews ministries’ performance, third time in two weeks

The prime minister heard top bureaucrats on sectors such as governance, technology and resources, sources in the government said.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 08:05 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the 107th session of Indian Science Congress at University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru. (ANI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of various sectors of the Council of Ministers in a meeting, third since December 21, as part of an exercise to finalise an action plan for key ministries for the next five years.

Based on the suggestions received during the meetings on presentations made by various committees of secretaries, the government would finalise an action plan for various ministries for the next five years, they said.

The ministries have been divided into various sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and technology for speedier and better implementation of policies.

The action plan would help implement policies for governance and development in a more systematic way and take the benefits to the grass-roots level.

Another meeting of the Council of Ministers could take place in the coming week to complete the review exercise, the sources said.

The Council of Ministers usually meets after the Cabinet meeting every month. But on the last three occasions, the meetings were held independently. In the past few weeks, the prime minister has reviewed during Cabinet meetings the progress made by various ministries in implementing the government’s policies.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a greater mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It completed six months in power in November. PTI NAB DPB

