PM Modi reviews progress of implementation of schemes mentioned in Independence Day speech

ByHT News Desk
Oct 10, 2023 08:03 PM IST

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had spoken on empowering women self-help groups and increasing Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the countr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the progress made on the schemes to be implemented, based on his Independence Day speech this year.

During his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister had spoken about making two crore women engaged in self help groups or anganwadis as Lakhpatis (millionaire).

“Today there should be women self-help groups, with the aim of my 2 crore Lakhpati Didi, today we are working on women self-help groups. We, while promoting the potential of our women power, women-led development and when I have taken forward the topics of women-led development in G-20, the whole G-20 group is accepting its importance and accepting its importance”, the PM had said.

During the meeting, he took stock of the several livelihood interventions planned to achieve this target.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting with top officials on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting with top officials on Tuesday.

In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi had spoken about equipping 15,000 women Self Help Groups with drones for agriculture and related purposes.

“We will give training to operate drones, repair drones and the Government of India will provide drones to thousands of such Women Self Help Groups, they will provide training and we will start to make drone services available for our agricultural work”, he had said during his Red Fort address.

During the huddle, Modi was given an overview of the plans to implement this, ranging from training of Women SHGs to monitoring of activity.

PM Modi had also spoken about taking the number of Jan Aushadhi Stores in India from 10,000 to 25,000 to increase the reach of affordable medicines.

“Now, from 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country, we are going to work in the coming days with a target of 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras”, he had said.
PM reviewed the implementation strategy for this expansion.

Several top officials of the government were present during this huddle chaired by the prime minister.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

