PM Modi’s adviser Amarjeet Sinha resigns

NEW DELHI: Amarjeet Sinha, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned after serving 17 months in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

There was no official statement on the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s resignation. On Monday, Sinha’s name did not figure in the PMO’s list of officers on its website.

Sinha did not respond to queries on his resignation.

Sinha, a 1983 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was one of the two retired IAS officers appointed advisers to the prime minister in February 2020. His batchmate, Bhaskar Khulbe, was the other officer.

Also Read | PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over border dispute with Mizoram

Sinha was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre (1983 batch). He was appointed as adviser to PM Modi in February last year, less than two months after he retired as secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.

In a career spanning three decades in Delhi and Patna, Sinha was closely associated with policy formulation and implementation in social sector ministries such as education, health and rural development, his area of expertise. He is known to have played a crucial role in central schemes such as National Rural Health Mission and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Sinha has also served as a trainer for future bureaucrats at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Amarjeet Sinha is the second top aide of the prime minister to exit the PMO.

Pradeep K Sinha, the former cabinet secretary who was appointed as principal adviser to the prime minister in September 2019, resigned in March this year, reportedly due to personal reasons.