PM Modi’s aircraft develops technical snag in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft, a Boeing business jet, on Friday developed a technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deogarh district, delaying his return to the national capital, people aware of the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special IAF aircraft that developed a snag at the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand on Friday. (PTI Photo)

A stand-by aircraft, also a Boeing business jet, immediately took off from Delhi to bring the PM back from Jharkhand, the people said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed a gathering in Jamui district of Bihar, bordering Jharkhand, on the 150th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which he marked by launching tribal welfare projects worth more than ₹6,000 crore.

Modi said that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance that tried to give people from the tribal communities their due, of which they were deprived of under previous governments.

The PM said his BJP-led government took the decision to celebrate Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ (the day of glory for tribals) in an effort to undo the injustice meted out to them by previous governments.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects related to education, health, infrastructure, housing, worth over ₹6,640 crore and released a commemorative stamp and special coins to mark the occasion.