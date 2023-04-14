Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stone of research & healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati: LIVE updates
Live

PM Modi lays foundation stone of research & healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati: LIVE updates

india news
Updated on Apr 14, 2023 12:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam Friday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately ₹14,300 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam, Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam, Friday.
ByHT News Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam Friday, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately 14,300 crore.

He will visit the newly built AIIMS Guwahati and dedicate it, along with three medical colleges to the nation at an event. He will also launch the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign and attend the Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations. 

In the evening, he will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to attend a Bihu program and inaugurate several development projects, including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi as well as railway projects.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    PM Modi extends greetings on occasion of Rongali Bihu

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam Friday, wishes the people on the occasion of Rongali Bihu - Assamese New Year.

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    PM Modi launches 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign AB-PMJAY cards to eligible beneficiaries

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    PM lays foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute

    PM Modi during Assam visit Friday, laid the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Health Care Innovation Institute (AAHII) – a research and healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati.

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:43 PM IST

    After AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi inaugurates three medical colleges

    After dedicating AIIMS Guwahati, PM Modi Friday, during Assam visit, also inaugurated three medical colleges in a bid to boost medical infrastructure in the state.

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    In pic: PM Modi, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Assam Governor

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    Public gathers at inaguration of AIIMS Guwahati in Assam

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:24 PM IST

    In pic: PM Modi dedicates AIIMS Guwahati to nation in Assam

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:21 PM IST

    PM Modi to launch several development projects in Assam

    PM Modi on his Assam visit Friday, will lay the foundation stone of a bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuch, railway projects among others.

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    PM inaugurates northeast’s first AIIMS in Guwahati

    PM Modi dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and three more medical colleges to the nation at an event on Friday in Assam.

  • Apr 14, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    Modi in Assam: PM to attend Bihu programme performed by over 10,000 Bihu dancer

    On his visit to Assam Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a Bihu programme performed by more than 10,000 Bihu dancers in the evening. Rongali Bihu will be celebrated in Assam, to mark Assamese New Year, bserved in the first week of Bohag month.

  • Apr 14, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    PM Modi will launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing AB-PMJAY cards to eligible beneficiaries

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while in Assam, will launch 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

  • Apr 14, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    PM Modi to attend Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations

    PM Modi will attend Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

  • Apr 14, 2023 11:39 AM IST

    PM to launch projects worth around 14,300 crore during Assam visit

    PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately 14,300 crore during his visit.

PM lays foundation stone of research & healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati: LIVE

