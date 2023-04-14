PM Modi lays foundation stone of research & healthcare facility at IIT Guwahati: LIVE updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Assam Friday, where he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth approximately ₹14,300 crore.

He will visit the newly built AIIMS Guwahati and dedicate it, along with three medical colleges to the nation at an event. He will also launch the 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign and attend the Guwahati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations.

In the evening, he will reach Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati to attend a Bihu program and inaugurate several development projects, including commissioning of a 500 TPD Menthol Plant in Namrup; laying of foundation stone of bridge on Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi as well as railway projects.