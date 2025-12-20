PM Modi’s chopper turns back to Kolkata after fog prevents landing in Bengal's Taherpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper had to return to the Kolkata airport on Saturday afternoon after low visibility due to dense fog prevented its landing in West Bengal's Taherpur helipad in Nadia district, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at the Parliament House complex.(PTI)

The chopper's landing at the helipad reportedly failed due to low visibility on account of dense fog in the area. “The PM’s chopper made a U-turn after hovering over the helipad ground for a while and returned to the Kolkata airport,” the official was quoted as saying.

PM Modi was scheduled to address a rally titled ‘Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha’ in Naida today amid heightened political tensions over the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal.

Due to the travel disruption, PM Modi reportedly addressed the rally over the phone. “I apologise that bad weather prevented me from reaching venue in Bengal's Nadia,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He had reached Kolkata at 10:40 am this morning and left for his destination in Nadia from there. People had gathered in huge numbers at the Taherpur Netaji Park in Ranaghat, but couldn't witness him in person as PM Modi addressed the rally virtually.

The inauguration of some national highway projects was also on the prime minister's agenda. These included a 66.7 km 4-lane stretch of the Barajaguli-Krishnanagar section of NH-34 and the foundation stone for the 4-laning of the Barasat-Barajaguli section of NH-34, aimed at improving connectivity between Kolkata and Siliguri.

Ahead of his Bengal visit, PM Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress government, saying its “misrule” was causing people to suffer despite the state benefiting from Centre’s schemes.

"The looting and intimidation by the Trinamool have crossed all limits. That is why today, the BJP is the only hope and trust of the people", a part of PM Modi's tweet read.