PM Modi’s Kuwait visit to focus on trade, security, and regional ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his meetings with the top leadership of Kuwait during his two-day visit will help chart a roadmap for a futuristic partnership that benefits both countries and the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Kuwait on Saturday (PTI)

This is the first visit by an Indian premier to Kuwait, a crucial partner in West Asia for energy and trade, in more than four decades.

In a message before his departure for the two-day visit, Modi said that he looked forward to meetings with the Amir, Crown Prince and prime minister of Kuwait. “It would be an opportunity to chart a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region,” he said.

Modi, who is visiting at the invitation of Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, emphasised India’s deep historical connection with Kuwait. “We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also share interests in peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the West Asia region,” he said.

He also looked forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, which constitutes the largest expatriate community. Kuwait is home to one million Indians, and Modi is set to visit a labour camp for Indian blue-collar workers and address a community event.

Additionally, he will attend the inauguration of the Arabian Gulf Cup, a major sporting event in the region. “I look forward to being part of this celebration of athletic excellence and regional unity,” he said.

Modi expressed confidence that the visit would “strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.”

Indian officials said that bolstering defence and security cooperation will be a key focus of the visit.

Although India and Kuwait share close ties in areas such as energy and trade, the last prime ministerial visit from India was 43 years ago. Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited Kuwait in 1981, and vice president Hamid Ansari travelled to the country in 2009.

The ministry of external affairs said discussions were underway with Kuwait for a bilateral investment treaty and a defence cooperation agreement. Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the ministry, said that some bilateral agreements are expected to be finalised during the visit.

India is one of Kuwait’s top trading partners, with two-way trade reaching $10.47 billion in 2023-24. Indian exports increased from $1.56 billion in 2022-23 to $2.1 billion in 2023-24, showing a year-on-year growth of 34.7%.

Kuwait is also India’s sixth-largest crude supplier, meeting 3% of the country’s energy needs, while investments by the Kuwait investment authority in India exceed $10 billion.

Chatterjee said that the visit is expected to strengthen ties between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), currently chaired by Kuwait.

Trade between India and the GCC, which includes the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, was valued at $184.46 billion in 2022-23.

