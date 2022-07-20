PM Modi's letter to vaccinators after India crosses major vaccine doses landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to all vaccinators lauding their efforts that helped India cross the Covid vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses. Highlighting the crucial role of healthcare workers, PM Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve following the virus outbreak.

According to the health ministry data, 98 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The government has also opened up free precautionary doses for all adults in a bid to push the lagging booster drive.

Here's the text from PM Modi's letter to a vaccinator:

With your active participation, India has scripted history, yet again!

Our journey of Covid vaccination started on 16th January 2021 and on 17th July 2022, we reached another significant milestone. It was a memorable day for the country as we completed administering 200 crore vaccine doses, an outstanding achievement in our fight against Covid-19.

Saving lives in crucial, especially during a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Our vaccinators, healthcare workers, healthcare support staff and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians. This is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary.

From coldest mountains to the hottest deserts, from faraway villages to dense forests, the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme has left none behind and showed that New India excels in last mile delivery. The scale and speed that India imparted to the world's largest vaccination programme have been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you.

On this historic occasion, I applaud your contribution to India's COVID-19 Vaccination Programme and appreciate you for being at the forefront of such a crucial, life-saving mission.

The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our Nation. The story of India's courage to deliver during a crisis will be cherished by generations to come.

My best wishes to you and you family!

Jai Hind!

