Home / India News / PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event to be held today
india news

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha event to be held today

The Prime Minister will interact with as many as 1,000 students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in what will be the fifth edition of the series.
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an interaction with students on Friday as part of the “Pariksha pe charcha” programme, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

On Thursday, a series of videos containing tips for students and their parents was shared on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel.

Also Read | Yogi to attend PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Sainik school

The videos cover a gamut of issues pertaining to student life, especially related to exams, the PMO said, noting that these are special tips from Modi’s ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ programmes over the years.

Also Read | Prayagraj KVs, JNVs set for PM’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on April 1

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday praised PM Modi for turning ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ into a massive people’s movement. The annual interaction is being organised for the last four years by the education ministry’s department of school education and literacy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pariksha pe charcha
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out