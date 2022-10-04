PM Modi's 'peace talks' offer as he speaks with Ukraine's Zelensky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the ongoing situation in the conflict-hit country and asserted that “there can be no military solution” war with Russia. PM Modi also conveyed India's readiness to contribute to “any peace efforts” towards Ukraine.

Zelensky, during the call, reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, it said. The two leaders also touched upon

Zelensky, during the call, reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, it said. The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November last year.

important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November last year.

The conversion comes days after Russia formally annexed four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin defying international law. Meanwhile, Zelensky on Friday hailed the successes of Kyiv's counteroffensive in the east. On Saturday, he had pledged to retake more areas in the country's eastern Donbas region from Russian forces.

The conversion comes days after Russia formally annexed four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in a lavish ceremony in the Kremlin defying international law. Meanwhile, Zelensky Friday hailed the successes of Kyiv's counteroffensive in the east.