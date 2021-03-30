IND USA
Home / India News / PM Modi's Puducherry visit: Drones, UAVs banned to tighten security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.(PTI)
PM Modi's Puducherry visit: Drones, UAVs banned to tighten security

PTI | , Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:08 AM IST

Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30 to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for electioneering.

An order to this effect came from the District Magistrate Purva Garg on Monday.

In a press release, Garg said an order under section 144 CrPc has been clamped in whole of Puducherry region to prohibit flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles.

Any violation of the order would attract action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws, the District Magistrate said.

Modi would address an election rally on Tuesday to woo voters for NDA candidates contesting the April 6 Assembly polls.

