PM Modi’s reply in Lok Sabha to motion of thanks on President’s address: Top 5 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha. From highlighting the increase in the number of women parliamentarians who took part in the proceedings to praising India’s medical fraternity for their Covid-19 efforts, the Prime Minister covered a range of topics in his address.

In a speech that saw some interruptions due to protest by opposition MPs, PM Modi also defended his government’s implementation of the three new farm laws, against which many farmers are protesting at Delhi’s borders. Congress MPs staged a walkout in the middle of the speech to express their disagreement.

Also read: In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'

Here are top 5 quotes from the Prime Minister’s address to the lower house of the parliament -

1. Sankalp Shakti - “The speech by [the] President showcased India's 'Sankalp Shakti.' His words have boosted the spirit of confidence among the people of India,” Modi said. “I want to congratulate the women MPs who enriched the House proceedings with their thoughts.”

2. 100 years of freedom - “We're knocking at the doors of 75 yrs of independence. It's a matter of pride for every Indian & an occasion to move forward. We may be in any corner or belong to any strata of society but we must make a new resolve that where do we want to take India at 100 years of freedom.”

3. Aatmanirbhar Bharat - “The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We'll have to emerge as a strong player. That is why, India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

4. God came as doctors and nurses - “[Congress MP]Manish Tewari said that we stayed protected from Corona by God's grace. I'd like to say something. This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors & nurses came as God, because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days.”

5. Farmers protest -“Farm laws were passed through an Ordinance & later by Parliament. No mandis were shut after the implementation of these laws, MSP did not end anywhere in the nation. It's a truth which we hide, it has no meaning. Purchase on MSP increased after the laws were formed,” Modi assured.

(With ANI inputs)