In Lok Sabha address, PM Modi says Congress 'divided and confused'; party MPs walk out over farm laws
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took jibes at the Congress party as he replied to the motion of thanks of President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
He said the Congress today is "divided and confused".
"Congress, which ruled the country for almost 60 years, has taken different stands in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A divided and confused party like this can do no good to country," said PM Modi.
He also said that the uproar and noise against farm laws is part of a well-thought-out strategy.
"Noises and attempts to obstruct are part of a well-thought-out strategy. The strategy is to keep making noises otherwise the lies and rumours will be exposed, truth will come out and things will get difficult for them. You won't be able to win people's confidence like that," said PM Modi.
As Congress MPs started shouting, the Prime Minister asked the party's leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to maintain the decorum.
"Adhir Ranjan ji, this is too much. I respect you. You will get more publicity than Trinamool Congress in Bengal, don't worry. This doesn't look good, why are you doing this?" said PM Modi.
"Three farm laws were brought in by government, these agricultural reforms are important and necessary. Congress MPs in House debated on colour of the laws (black/white), it would have been better if they had debated on the content and intent of the laws," said PM Modi.
The leaders of Congress walked out of Lok Sabha as the Prime Minister explained the government's stand.
The three bills have sparked protests across the country, including at three key border points of Delhi. The Congress has been supporting these protests; on Tuesday, party leader Manish Tewari said that eight Congress MPs from Punjab will move a private members' bill in Parliament for the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
The group did not involve their Rajya Sabha counterparts and after announcing the plan, Tewari said that they will seek support from party colleagues and like-minded parties.
A private member’s bill is a legislation proposed by an MP and not by the government. In the past, 14 such bills have translated into law of the land but since 1970, no private member bill has been cleared by the House.
The three bills against which the farmers are protesting since November 26 are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
