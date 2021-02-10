PM Modi says Congress made noise about colour of farm laws, but didn't discuss their content and intent
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Uttarakhand government starts preparing for Char Dham Yatra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:49 PM IST
- The Char Dham yatra was stopped last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic before the shrines were subsequently opened for pilgrims on July 1.
High court dismisses plea seeking directions to declare Lord Muruga Tamil God
By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The order came months after the BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, launched a month-long vetrivel yatra in November to Lord Muruga’s six abodes across the state
New world order emerging post-Covid, India can be a leader: PM Modi
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:36 PM IST
- "New world order is emerging in post-Covid world. We have to decide if we have to be spectators, or emerge as world leader. India has to be self-reliant, empowered and capable if it has to emerge as a leader in the world," PM Modi said.
Congress demands Rajnath Singh's response in Parliament on VK Singh's statement
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The Congress picked up the Union minister's statement to attack the government. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack, saying that Singh, the minister of state for transport and highways, should be sacked.
‘Taken hostage, service pistol looted’: Chilling details of attack on UP cops
By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Agra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:19 PM IST
- Elkar Singh had a criminal past, and four cases were registered against him at Sidhpura police station in Kasganj. Similarly, 11 cases were registered against his brother Moti Singh Dhimar.
Major Ports Authorities Bill would encourage good competition: Union minister
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it; the Lok Sabha had cleared it in September last year.
65.90% of total prison inmates from SC, ST, OBC categories
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:22 PM IST
- Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain had sought to know if the majority of prisoners in the country's jails are Dalits and Muslims, a category-wise break-up on their numbers and what efforts the government was making to rehabilitate and educate them.
MEA clears 24 million vaccine doses to 25 countries in Feb. Canada isn’t on list
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:35 PM IST
- The Serum Institute of India has been approved to supply 23.75 million Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries including Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Philippines, Serbia, the UAE and Qatar.
SC rejects plea seeking formulation of national mortal remains management
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:03 PM IST
- The writ petition filed by G Manohar claimed his mother's dead body was allegedly mixed up and cremated by someone else due to lack of proper Dead Body Management Protocol. Thereby, he had approached the Supreme Court for framing a 'National and State Mortal Remains Management Disposal Protocol'.
MHA says pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on Indo-Pak border completed
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The project was approved in 2019 to replace the existing old design of composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.
2 dead, 1 missing after car falls into irrigation canal in Telangana's Warangal
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:45 PM IST
- Vijayabhaskar, who was driving the car, managed to swim to the shore; while Rakesh who was in the front seat managed to get out of the car but was washed away by the swirling currents.
Parliament passes bill to provide greater autonomy to 12 major ports
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:22 PM IST
The Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020 was passed through ballot votes with 84 in favour and 44 against it in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha had on September 23, 2020 passed the bill.
UP: Gonda residents file complaint against police sirens, seek night ban
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
They complained of loud sirens from motorcycles every hour at night and added they disturb their sleep. Police find their demand for a night ban unwarranted
Begin Covid-19 test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin
PTI, Port Blair
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:58 PM IST
He said that the directive asking people to get tested within 48 hours of boarding a flight to Port Blair would cause immense hardships for the islanders.
