PM Modi's ‘special mention’ to Virat Kohli after India's win against Pakistan

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 11:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed India's victory in a nail-biting match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at Melbourne.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Virat Kohli.(File photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's victory in a nail-biting match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup at Melbourne and lauded Virat Kohli for his “spectacular innings” on Sunday.

“The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today. A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead,” Modi tweeted.

Chasing 160, India were reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs. From then on, Kohli and Hardik Pandya started to rebuild the game, putting a 113-run stand. Pandya was dismissed for 40 but Kohli ended unbeaten to score 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to guide his team to a four-wicket win.

Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his knock.

With this victory, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

virat kohli narendra modi t20 world cup + 1 more
