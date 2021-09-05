PM Modi says Tokyo Paralympics will remain etched in memory of every Indian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s historic medals haul in the Tokyo Paralympic games would remain etched in the memory of every Indian and motivate generations of athletes.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Paralympic Games at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

In a series of tweets, Modi appreciated the constant support provided by coaches, support staff and families of athletes as he expressed hope the country would build on to the success to ensure greater participation in sports.

Like I had said earlier, the people of Japan, particularly Tokyo and the Japanese Government, must be lauded for their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

"In the history of Indian sports, the Tokyo #Paralympics will always have a special place. The games will remain etched in the memory of every Indian and will motivate generations of athletes to pursue sports. Every member of our contingent is a champion and source of inspiration," he wrote.

He also lauded the authorities and people of Japan for “their exceptional hospitality, eye for detail and spreading the much needed message of resilience and togetherness through these Olympics”.

India had sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games.

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now massively improved upon that entire number by seven medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone.

Earlier in the day, he spoke to Krishna Nagar and Suhas Yathiraj following their gold and silver wins, respectively, on the concluding day of the Games.

He said he was happy to see the country's badminton players excel at the Tokyo Paralympics.

"The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para," Modi.

"A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours," he wrote about the Noida district magistrate.