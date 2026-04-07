PM Modi says UCC, one nation–one election under serious discussion

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said “serious and positive discussions” were underway on the implementation of two key ideological issues of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) or simultaneous voting for Parliament and state assemblies. Even as he reflected on the growth of the BJP and its accomplishments over the years, the PM said that in a few years, the BJP will complete its 50th year, which is a milestone and an inspiration. (PMO)

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party’s 47th foundation day, the PM said, “Our mission is still ongoing. Serious discussions are taking place in the country today on all such issues such as the UCC, one nation, one election…Our goal is to build a developed India, which is self-reliant and for that we will continue to work selflessly.”

UCC and BJP's promises UCC is one of the three original ideological issues of the BJP and the only unfinished one -- the other ones being the abrogation of Article 370 and the building of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Some BJP-ruled states such as Uttarakhand and Gujarat have rolled out UCC.

The controversial issue of simultaneous elections is currently being examined by a joint parliamentary committee.

Even as he reflected on the growth of the BJP and its accomplishments over the years, the PM said that in a few years, the BJP will complete its 50th year, which is a milestone and an inspiration.

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He said the party will have to brainstorm and set new goals for itself, and praised the workers for enduring hardships, whether it was the crackdown on democratic institutions during the Emergency or political violence in West Bengal.

“The BJP workers do not hesitate when it comes to raising issues connected to people. They have firm faith that their hard work will ensure India’s better future. That is why the workers endured every hardship… And many even sacrifice their lives. We have seen this in states like Bengal,” he said.

PM Modi on BJP's efforts: New Parliament, EWS and Triple Talaq He cited the construction of a new Parliament building, reservation for economically weaker sections, ban on instant triple talaq through legislation, and the construction of the Ram Temple as examples of the BJP’s honest efforts bearing fruit.

Commenting on the party’s ideology, he said its approach to governance was rooted in the philosophy of “Nation First”, which he said was in contrast to the other political parties.

“With our arrival, two streams became clear in the country’s politics. One stream became power-based politics, while the other stream became service-based politics,” he said.

Taking shots at the Congress, he said the opposition party had prioritised one family, while the BJP ensured broader participation and equal respect to all. “The BJP is the only political party where we consider the party as our mother. That is why the party’s foundation day is not just a political event. It is an emotional occasion for every worker,” he said.

The PM also congratulated party chief Nitin Nabin for his recent election to the Rajya Sabha.

The PM also paid tribute to the BJP’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and referred to it as the banyan tree, which nurtured the party.