‘From terror to trade’: 5 key takeaways from PM Modi’s SCO address today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful and multifaceted address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Monday made headlines. In it he placed sovereignty, security, and balanced connectivity at the centre of India's regional vision and called for a stern stance on cross- border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit in China on Monday.(PMO)

PM Modi's remarks sent a clear message that peace, partnership, and progress should not come at the cost of a nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The Indian leader also suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

As the world decodes PM Modi's remarks at the SCO Summit in China today, here are five key takeaways from his address that remain in focus.

'No double standards': PM Modi's direct message on terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Pahalgam terror attack was not only a blow to India, but it was an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity. He made the remarks at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday.

With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif present in the same room, PM Modi also asserted that the SCO must clearly and unanimously reject "double standards" on terrorism.

Without naming Pakistan, Modi said it is natural to have the question: "Can the open support of terrorism by some countries be acceptable to us?".

Sovereignty is non-negotiable: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of respecting national sovereignty in global connectivity projects. "Connectivity that bypasses sovereignty loses both trust and meaning," PM Modi said, raising India's concerns about regional unilateral infrastructure projects.

PM Modi's remarks come amid ongoing debates over international projects such as China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Three pillars of SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also highlighted India's vision for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and said it is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity.

He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

PM Modi's connectivity hub offer for SCO nations

Making a significant pitch for regional cooperation, PM Modi proposed the use of Iran's Chabahar Port, a project India has helped develop, as a reliable and respectful alternative to other regional corridors, such as Pakistan's Gwadar Port.

Framing it as an "accessible, reliable, and efficient gateway," Modi positioned Chabahar as a counterbalance to existing corridors like Pakistan’s Gwadar Port, without naming them directly.

Call for a cultural dialogue forum under SCO

He also suggested creating a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to share with the world our ancient civilisations, arts, literature, and traditions.

"Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO's ambit outside governments," PM Modi said.