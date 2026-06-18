PM Modi set to visit West Bengal for state foundation day celebrations, Yoga day events

West Bengal Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday said elaborate preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the state, during which he will participate in West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations and observe International Yoga Day events in Kolkata. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit West Bengal on June 20 and 21, where he is expected to participate in Foundation Day-related events and lead Yoga Day observances. (PTI)

Speaking to ANI about the Prime Minister's visit, Dasgupta said two major programmes have been planned and described the occasion as a historic moment for the state.

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"There are two big programs planned. On the 20th is the West Bengal Foundation Day... This is the first time we are going to celebrate it officially, and the PM will celebrate it," Dasgupta said.

He further said that Prime Minister Modi would also take part in Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata, marking another significant event during the visit.

"Second, this is the first time the PM will also commemorate and observe Yoga Day in Kolkata. So, as befitting this occasion, we have created a grand welcome for him," he added.

The minister said the state government and organisers have made extensive arrangements to ensure the events are conducted on a large scale.

"We have organised big events in the Red Road and lots of local initiatives we are focusing on. We hope this will be something memorable," Dasgupta said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit West Bengal on June 20 and 21, where he is expected to participate in Foundation Day-related events and lead Yoga Day observances. Kolkata has been selected as the venue for the national-level International Day of Yoga celebrations this year, with the main event set to be held at Red Road.

According to Dasgupta, the twin events are expected to witness wide public participation and showcase the cultural and social significance of both West Bengal Foundation Day and International Yoga Day.

A city-wide cleanliness drive is underway in Kolkata ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to Kolkata, said BJP leader and West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday (June 17).

Speaking to reporters, Paul said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bengal on West Bengal Day. We are going to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21st. For this, we have taken up a major cleanliness drive for 6 days. In this, we, including school students, the elderly, and the general public, are taking a drive to keep places like temples, roads, river banks, everywhere, and parks clean.”