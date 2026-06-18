Ahead of International Yoga Day, a spiritual teacher explains the nine chakras and their purpose

As International Yoga Day approaches, many people are looking beyond physical postures and exploring the deeper philosophies that shape traditional yoga and meditation practices. And among the most searched topics are chakras, energy centres that many spiritual traditions associate with inner growth and self-awareness. 9 Chakras and their purpose in the human body.

While most people are familiar with the seven-chakra system, a spiritual mentor, Shubham Singh of Aathman Awareness Centre, says some lineages teach a broader framework. According to Singh, his guru, HH Guruji Sundar, introduced him to the concept of nine primary chakras, each representing a different stage of inner understanding.

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Why Chakras are more than energy centres? Singh explains that chakras are often misunderstood as tools for gaining extraordinary abilities or mystical experiences. In his view, their purpose is far simpler and far more personal.

"The purpose of the chakras is neither siddhis nor special experiences," he says. "Each chakra reveals a layer of yourself that has been hidden."

For those who practice meditation, the journey through these energy centres is believed to involve confronting fears, attachments, emotions and limiting beliefs that may stand in the way of self-discovery.

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The first four chakras and your foundation According to Singh, the journey begins with the Muladhara or Root Chakra, located near the base of the spine. It is associated with grounding, stability and balance.

Above it sits the Swadisthana or Sacral Chakra, which is linked to vitality and emotional awareness. The Manipura or Solar Plexus Chakra, located near the navel, is said to help practitioners release emotional burdens and develop inner strength.

The fourth centre is Anahata, commonly known as the Heart Chakra. Singh describes it as a place where emotions such as fear and resentment can gradually give way to compassion, understanding and love.

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Chakras connected to expression and awareness The Vishuddhi or Throat Chakra is associated with communication and self-expression. In many yogic traditions, it is believed to help bring clarity and intention to one's words.

Beyond the commonly discussed chakras are two centres that Singh describes as hidden or lesser-known. The first is the Manomaniyam Chakra, which he calls the centre of the mind. Meditation on this chakra, he says, helps practitioners better understand their thought patterns.

The second is the Pidari Kan Chakra, located at the back of the head. Singh describes it as a gateway to deeper awareness and insight.

The role of the Third Eye and Crown Chakra Among the most widely recognised energy centres is the Ajna Chakra, often called the Third Eye Chakra. Located between the eyebrows, it is associated with intuition, clarity and inner calm.

At the top of the head lies the Sahasrara or Crown Chakra. In many meditation traditions, this chakra represents a state of expanded awareness where mental chatter begins to quiet and the search for deeper meaning takes centre stage.

The ultimate goal, according to this teaching For Singh, the nine-chakra system is not about becoming extraordinary. Instead, it is about removing the layers that prevent you from understanding your true nature.

He says that as fear, attachment and false identities begin to fall away, you move closer to what yogic traditions describe as the Atman, or the deeper self.

As interest in mindfulness, meditation and personal growth continues to grow worldwide, teachings such as these offer one perspective on how ancient yogic traditions approach the journey inward. Whether you view chakras as spiritual symbols or meditation tools, their central message remains the same: understanding yourself is the real practice.