What are the 7 chakras, and how are they linked to stress and anxiety? Answers from a self-healing expert

Stress does not affect everyone in the same way. Some people overeat, some ignore their feelings, and others struggle to calm their minds. According to self-healing coach Sangeeta, the way people deal with emotional stress often depends on their personality, upbringing and even genetic tendencies. A certified life coach shares the connection between the 7 chakras with emotional stress and anxiety. (HT File)

She explains that when emotions such as anger, fear or sadness are suppressed instead of processed, they can create deeper imbalances in the body over time.

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“When we don’t release negative emotions and instead suppress or control them, we start holding them deep within ourselves. Over time, these unprocessed emotions can disturb the balance of the body and mind,” says Sangeeta.

What are the 7 chakras, and why are they important? According to Sangeeta, the body’s energy system is also believed to contain energy centres known as chakras.

“There are seven main chakras aligned along the spine, from the root chakra at the base of the spine to the crown chakra at the top of the head. Each chakra is connected to different aspects of physical, emotional and mental well-being,” she says.

These 7 chakras are traditionally known as Muladhara, Svadhishthana, Manipura, Anahata, Vishuddha, Ajna and Sahasrara. When emotional trauma, toxic environments or unhealthy habits disturb our emotional balance, the flow of energy through these centres may feel blocked. Practices such as mindfulness, meditation and emotional awareness can help restore balance.

How can mindfulness help release emotional stress? According to Sangeeta, awareness is the first step toward healing emotional patterns.

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When we become aware of what we are feeling in the present moment, we stop resisting or suppressing our emotions. That awareness itself allows the body and mind to release stored stress gradually. Over time, mindfulness can help people feel calmer, more grounded and more connected with themselves.

Healing begins when we recognise our emotions instead of avoiding them. Once we become aware of them, the body naturally begins to restore balance.