PM Modi sets out vision built on reforms, speed as he marks 12 years in office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined his vision for the country and its place in the world, urging states to compete with each other and citizens to step up, even as he blamed the Congress for hurting development during its decades in power.

Celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

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In an address at a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to mark his government completing 12 years in power and he himself becoming India’s longest continuously-serving elected Prime Minister, Modi underlined his government’s agenda for the middle class, stressed on the reforms undertaken by his administration and said that the current dispensation’s India-first agenda had enabled quick decision making and futuristic planning, especially in critical sectors.

He said the pace of decision-making by the Union government will pick up but added that India must accelerate the “speed and scale” of work to meet the expectations of her people and the world. “We have to stay one step ahead of others,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also urged states to push for self-sufficiency. “Now is the time for a new kind of healthy competition among states; India’s progress will come from such progress of the states. Let us make the next decade not only one of achievements but also of excellence,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also urged states to push for self-sufficiency. “Now is the time for a new kind of healthy competition among states; India’s progress will come from such progress of the states. Let us make the next decade not only one of achievements but also of excellence,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, Modi became India’s longest continuously serving, elected prime minister. According to the government, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days as an elected prime minister on June 10, overtaking Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 continuous days in office between 1952 and 1964. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, Modi became India’s longest continuously serving, elected prime minister. According to the government, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days as an elected prime minister on June 10, overtaking Jawaharlal Nehru’s record of 4,398 continuous days in office between 1952 and 1964. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As he underlined the accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in the past 12 years, Modi said, “We have to keep our eyes on the target of (developed India by) 2047 and increase our speed… Today, India’s share in global growth is steadily rising; therefore, India must now consider global parameters, global competition, and a global perspective. The world needs solutions from us and we have to fulfil these expectations without losing time. Yehi samay hai, sahi samay hai (this is the right time),” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As he underlined the accomplishments of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in the past 12 years, Modi said, “We have to keep our eyes on the target of (developed India by) 2047 and increase our speed… Today, India’s share in global growth is steadily rising; therefore, India must now consider global parameters, global competition, and a global perspective. The world needs solutions from us and we have to fulfil these expectations without losing time. Yehi samay hai, sahi samay hai (this is the right time),” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to reforms as a “conviction and not a compulsion,” for the government, Modi said the NDA’s policies positioned India as one of the major economies, despite global challenges.

“Despite this global slowdown, India achieved a remarkable growth rate of 7.7% in 2025-26. In the last quarter, which ended on March 31, India’s growth rate stood at 7.8%. We have transformed from being one of the ‘Fragile Five’ economies to becoming the fastest-growing economy in the world,” he said.

Modi blamed the previous Congress government’s policies for slowing down the country’s growth and economic progress.

“... A major success of the NDA’s 12 years in power is that the country has broken free from the web of Congress’s vicious cycle. Today, every citizen of the country is filled with the dream of a Viksit Bharat [developed India],” he said.

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The changes in policymaking and implementation, Modi said, resulted in a system that delivers results. “Work happens promptly and on a large scale, rather than being stalled. Therefore, the story from 2014 to 2026 isn’t just about numbers—it’s about India realising its full potential and moving forward. It is a story of a nation achieving remarkable results and working diligently to reach new heights,” he said.

Crediting people for voting for stability by choosing the NDA in 2014, the PM said Indians understood the importance of a stable government.

“For many decades before 2014 there was instability and the country suffered on this account. Now people appreciate the decisive policies of this stable government…” he said.

Modi said the Congress let down the people.

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“The Congress had plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex. The nation was conditioned to believe that development in India inevitably moves at a snail’s pace, that rapid growth was simply not possible here. With great cunning, this sluggish growth was labelled the ‘Hindu Growth Rate’, implying that while the style, responsibility, and failure were all Congress’s, the stigma was pinned on the country’s vast Hindu population,” he said.

“In reality, this phenomenon should have been named “Congress Growth Rate.” This “Congress Growth Rate” was characterised by a complete absence of governance, policy, intent, and decisiveness. It was under Atal ji’s leadership that the NDA government first came to power; only then did we catch a glimpse of what accelerated development looks like. Unfortunately, however, in 2004, the country was once again caught in a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress,” he added.

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“The nation’s destiny changed again when the NDA government was formed in 2014. The country witnessed the pace of development when intent, policy, and decision-making align and work in unison. The nation saw tasks that used to take decades being accomplished in mere months,” he said.

“From 74 airports in 2014 to over 160 airports by 2026; from 1,000 kilometres of expressways in 2014 to 6,700 kilometres by 2026; from metro services in just five cities in 2014 to over twenty cities by 2026; and from ₹700 crore in defence exports in 2014 to ₹23,000 crore by 2026, the country has traversed a long journey. In 2014, there were only 25 crore internet users in the country; today, over 100 crore users are connected to the internet. In 2014, digital payments were negligible; today, India ranks number one in digital transactions,” he added.

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Modi said while significant strides towards achieving self-reliance in energy security were made, there was a need to accelerate efforts to reach the 500 GW target.

The PM said he had never thought that he would get a chance to serve the people for this long. He credited the NDA partners for the accomplishment and said the past 12 years have been one of collective effort.

“I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful. Chanting the mantra of Chareveti, Chareveti (keep moving forward) and witnessing numerous ups and downs in this political journey, I had never imagined that this milestone would one day be reached. I consider it my supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure,” he said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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