PM Modi shares photos of Jan Shatabdi Express with Vistadome coaches ahead of inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag-off eight trains, including the Jan Shatabdi Express, which will run between Kevadia in his home state of Gujarat and the different parts of the country. Ahead of the virtual launch, PM Modi shared photographs of the Jan Shatabdi Express.

"One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches. Sharing some glimpses," the Prime Minister said in one of his tweets.

One of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.



Sharing some glimpses. pic.twitter.com/ihsZoxOo8S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021





Vistadome coaches have larger windows than normal coaches which gives passengers a bigger viewing area. It also has a mostly transparent roof.

Other trains which will be inaugurated on Sunday are the Mahamana Express, Dadar-Kevadia Express, Nizamuddin-Kevadia Sampark Kranti Express, Kevadia-Rewa Express, Chennai-Kevadia Express, and two MEMU trains between Kevadia and Pratapnagar.

During the programme, several other projects will also be inaugurated and these include new station buildings of Kevadiya, Dabhoi and Chandod. Kevadia railway station is near the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel in Narmada district of Gujarat. The railway station is aimed at providing direct rail connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

"Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India," PM Modi said in another tweet.

Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India.



8 trains will be flagged-off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live. https://t.co/yW3FmGlsXc pic.twitter.com/lV4uJ33If0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 16, 2021





In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Kevadia, which is around five kilometres from the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, to lay the foundation stone for the railway station.

Two days after Sunday's event, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for two Metro train services in Gujarat via video-conference from New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON