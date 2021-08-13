PM Modi should let his photo be printed on death certificates: Mamata Banerjee

Just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo was printed on Covid-19 vaccine certificates, he should now permit his photo to be printed on people’s death certificates, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government alleging that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was asking test questions “given by the BJP” and weakening its foundation as an impartial body.

“A person may not be your supporter. But you made it mandatory that your photo should be there on Covid-19 vaccine certificates. I may not like you. But even then, I would have to carry this. Where is the freedom? Now, you should allow your photo on death certificates too,” Banerjee said, without directly referring to Modi, while speaking to the media at the state secretariat.

The Bengal government extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till August 30. The CM said that local train services would remain cancelled even though night curfew timings have been reduced by two hours. No night activities would be allowed between 11 pm and 5 am.

The UPSC in an exam for the recruitment of assistant commandants in the CAPF had asked candidates to write 200 words on “Poll violence in West Bengal”. This irked the Bengal chief minister. Questions were also asked on farmers’ protest and oxygen crisis in Delhi.

“All these questions are politically motivated and highly objectionable. I don’t understand how an impartial body like the UPSC can set questions like this. I am sorry to say BJP’s party office has prepared the questions. I have respect for UPSC but they have to maintain dignity,” Banerjee said.

The BJP, on the other hand has alleged that there has been a lot of post-poll violence in the state, the TMC has refuted the charges saying that some sporadic incidents took place when law and order was with the Election Commission. A committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission has also slammed the state administration for alleged violence.

“The TMC-government is using Mamata Banerjee’s photo on Covid-19 certificates in the state, which is illegal. There is no other party or political leader in the country, other than the TMC and Banerjee, who are famous for using photos. By opposing it in this manner, she is projecting the taste of Bengalis in a very bad light,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state

Earlier this week Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar had informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the certificate of vaccination has the Prime Minister’s photo for a specific reason of creating awareness.