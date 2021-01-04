PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bihar Congress leader

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:54 IST

Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the people of the country.

“We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is also doubt among people about this. In order to remove this doubt, head of state in Russia and America have taken the first shot of the vaccine, I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader should win the trust of the people by taking the first vaccine shot,” said the Congress leader.

Sharma claimed that BJP is trying to take credit for the two vaccines but both the companies Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which have prepared the coronavirus vaccine, were established during the Congress tenure so the people should also congratulate and give credit to Congress party.

Another, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.