e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bihar Congress leader

PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, says Bihar Congress leader

“This will help in winning the trust of the people as there is doubt among them about the vaccine,” said Ajit Sharma of the Bihar Congress.

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:54 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Patna
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)
         

Bihar Congress leader Ajit Sharma on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the people of the country.

“We are delighted to have got two vaccines in the new year but there is also doubt among people about this. In order to remove this doubt, head of state in Russia and America have taken the first shot of the vaccine, I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader should win the trust of the people by taking the first vaccine shot,” said the Congress leader.

Sharma claimed that BJP is trying to take credit for the two vaccines but both the companies Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which have prepared the coronavirus vaccine, were established during the Congress tenure so the people should also congratulate and give credit to Congress party.

Another, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the emergency approval to COVID-19 vaccine--Covaxin is premature and could be dangerous as it is still under phase 3 trial. He urged Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to wait till full trials of the vaccine are completed.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

tags
top news
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In