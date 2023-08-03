Paniyaram, Appam on south Indian platter served at PM Modi's dinner with NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance MPs from southern states and called for the need to spreading the government's message among the masses.



The prime minister told the lawmakers to counter the opposition's claims against the Centre and hire professional agencies to help run the government's narrative on social media if the need arises. Modi also had dinner with the MPs following the meeting. A variety of South Indian dishes including Paniyaram, Appam, Vegetable Korma, Pulihora, Pappu Charu, and Adai Aviyal were served. PM Modi relishes South Indian food with NDA MPs.(Twitter/ Narendra Modi)

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) Modi wrote, “Last evening, I had a wonderful meeting with NDA MPs from Southern India, followed by a great dinner in which a variety of South Indian dishes were served including Paniyaram, Appam, Vegetable Korma, Pulihora, Pappu Charu, Adai Aviyal and more.”

According to a BJP functionary, the Prime Minister asked the lawmakers to focus on the delivery of central schemes including those aimed at empowering the women, youngsters, and backward sections of the society. Lawmakers from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that PM Modi has been seen relishing South Indian food. On his visit to Karnataka last year, the prime minister had breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru. Dishes such as the famous 'Mysore pak' and ‘Mysore masala dosa’ were part of the menu.

Speaking about the PM's visit, the Mysore royal family matriarch Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said, “I had invited (him) to come to our house for breakfast, when he comes to Mysuru for Yoga Day. I had written a letter to him…Mysore Pak which has origins in Mysuru is certainly part of the menu, also Mysuru masala dosa....”