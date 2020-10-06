e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Vestas CEO, highlights India’s efforts to harness renewable energy

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas.

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:04 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Henrik Anderson, president and CEO of Vestas, about a host of issues related to the wind energy sector and highlighted India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Had an insightful interaction with Mr. Henrik Andersen, President and CEO, Vestas. We discussed a series of issues relating to the wind energy sector. Highlighted some of India’s efforts to harness renewable energy in order to build a cleaner future for the coming generations.” Vestas is among the biggest wind turbine companies in the world and is considered a pioneer in the industry.

