PM Modi speaks to Vladimir Putin; underlines importance of dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomacy and “sincere and practical engagement” with all stakeholders to find a peaceful solution to the conflict with Ukraine. The two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (HT file photo)

Modi spoke to Putin a day after his phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, which too had focused on the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The conversations follow Modi’s visit to Ukraine on August 23, when he urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold talks with Russia to help end the conflict.

According to a readout from the Indian side on the Modi-Putin conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi “shared insights” from his visit to Kyiv and “underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as well as sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict”, the readout stated.

Modi added in a post on X: “Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Also Read: ‘Putin doesn’t respect you’: Zelensky flags India-Russia trade amid conflict

A statement from the Kremlin said Putin “shared his principled assessment of the destructive policies of the Kiev authorities and their Western patrons”, and highlighted Russia’s “approaches to resolving this conflict”. The statement didn’t give details of the approaches Putin had referred to.

The Kremlin’s statement said Modi stressed his commitment to “bringing about a settlement for Ukraine by political and diplomatic means”.

The back-to-back phone calls triggered speculation in diplomatic circles about India playing a role in passing messages between the two warring countries.

People familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity that Ukraine’s recent offensive into Russia’s Kursk region had hardened Moscow’s position on any possible negotiations. On Tuesday, Moscow launched scores of missiles and drones at Ukrainian targets, killing at least five people, a day after Russia’s biggest aerial attacks of the war.

India has so far refrained from publicly censuring Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and has largely abstained from Ukraine-related resolutions at the United Nations.

India has also stepped up purchases of Russian oil, a move criticised by Zelensky, who accused India of supporting Russia’s “war economy”.

Zelensky has also called on India, as a leading player in the Global South, to take on a bigger role in Ukraine’s peace summit mechanism. While India attended the first peace summit hosted by Switzerland, it didn’t sign on for the joint communiqué that emerged at the meeting.

During his phone conversation with Biden on Monday, Modi reiterated India’s position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy. Biden commended Modi for his message of peace and humanitarian support for Ukraine, including its energy sector.

In the conversation with Putin, Modi recalled his visit to Moscow in July for the 22nd India-Russia Summit,

and the two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to strengthen the bilateral special and privileged strategic partnership.

They also discussed several regional and global issues.

The Kremlin’s statement said the two leaders also discussed practical steps to implement trade and economic agreements finalised during Modi’s recent visit to Russia. They expressed satisfaction with the way the two countries have been working together within Brics and Modi reaffirmed his readiness to take part in Brics Summit to be hosted by Russia at Kazan in October.