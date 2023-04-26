PM Modi ‘strongly condemns’ Maoist attack on policemen in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, pays tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ‘strongly condemned’ one of the worst attacks on security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district in which 10 police personnel and a driver were killed. He also paid tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Rewa district on Monday. (PTI)

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the police, an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to blow up the police personnel's vehicle when they were returning from an anti-Maoist operation. The area where the attack took place is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Soon after the attack, union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chattishgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and promised all possible help to the state government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences and paid tributes to the 10 DRG jawans who lost their lives in the attack.

“The news of the martyrdom of 10 DRG jawans and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada is sad. I express my deepest condolences to their bereaved families in this difficult time. My salute and tribute to all the brave martyrs,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote: “The martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver in a cowardly attack in an anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. Humble tributes to the bravehearts. We are with the bereaved families. The fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its last phase, our government will win it.”