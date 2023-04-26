Shah speaks to Baghel after naxal attack, tributes pour in: ‘need strict steps…’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation after 10 policemen and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada. Shah also assured the chief minister of all possible help to deal with the situation. The blast was carried out when the team was returning after anti-Naxalite operation.

Ten personnel of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a driver were killed in a blast when they were returning after an anti-Naxalite operation under Aranpur Police Station limits. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The area is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

“Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans,” Shah said in a tweet.

Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh said, “The naxalites have shown cowardice by attacking the police vehicle in Aranpur, Dantewada. Saluting the martyrdom of 10 brave soldiers of our DRG and 1 driver who were martyred in this attack, I pray to God that the departed souls find a place in the holy feet and mourn May the family members be given the strength to bear this sorrow.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the attack a “cowardly act” and stressed the need for “immediate strict steps to crush Naxalism.”

“Our soldiers were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh. This cowardly act of Naxalites is very disturbing information. All the governments need to take immediate strict steps to crush Naxalism. Humble tribute to the martyred soldiers! May his soul rest in peace!!” the AAP supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: “Humble tribute to the brave sons of Mother India who were martyred while performing their duty in Chhattisgarh! My thoughts are with the bereaved family. We stand with all the families in this sad time. May God grant the departed souls a place in his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this sorrow.”

