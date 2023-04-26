Home / India News / 11 killed in Dantewada blast: A look at major naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh

11 killed in Dantewada blast: A look at major naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh

Apr 26, 2023 04:52 PM IST

At least 10 police personnel and a driver were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district. Here is the timeline of major Naxal attacks in the state.

Ten policemen were killed in a blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday.

Security personnel at the site of Naxal attack.
Following is the timeline of major Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh.

April 2021: Twenty two security personnel killed in gunfight with Naxals in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts.

March 2018: Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Sukma district.

February 18, 2018: Two Chhattisgarh police personnel killed in a gun-battle with Naxals at Bhejji in Sukma.

Also read | Shah speaks to Baghel after naxal attack, tributes pour in: ‘need strict steps…’

April 24, 2017: 24 CRPF personnel killed in an encounter with Maoists in Sukma.

March 12, 2017: 12 CRPF jawans killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma.

March 11, 2014: 15 security personnel killed in a Maoist attack in Sukma district.

February 28, 2014: Six police officials killed in Maoists’ attack in Dantewada district.

May 25, 2013: 25 leaders from the Congress party, including former state minister Mahendra Karma, killed in Maoist attack in Darbha valley.

June 29, 2010: 26 CRPF jawans killed in Maoist ambush in Narayanpur district.

May 8, 2010: Eight CRPF personnel killed after Naxals carry out an explosion of a bullet-proof vehicle in Bijapur district.

April 6, 2010: Maoists kill 75 CRPF personnel in ambush in Dantewada district.

September 4, 2009: Maoists kill four villagers in Bijapur district.

July 27, 2009: Six persons killed after Naxals trigger landmine in Dantewada district.

July 18, 2009: Villager killed by Naxals in Bastar district.

