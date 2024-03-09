PM Narendra Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, feeds elephants, spots one-horned rhino

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park. (X/Narendra Modi)

According to officials, PM Modi first took the elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park and then took the jeep safari inside the same range. He also fed sugar cane to elephants.

“Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’, sharing pictures of the “unparalleled beauty of Kaziranga landscapes”.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

The Prime Minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

Kaziranga National Park- abode to one-horned rhinoceros

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for the iconic Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

The park boasts a landscape of dense forests, towering elephant grass, rugged reeds, marshes, and shallow pools.

Established as a National Park in 1974, Kaziranga stands as one of the last areas in eastern India untouched by human presence.

PM Modi today's schedule

• At 10:30am, PM Modi will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Itanagar. During the event, he will dedicate the Sela Tunnel to the nation.

• The Prime Minister will launch the UNNATI scheme with an estimated value of ₹10,000 crore.

• PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

• Around 12:15pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. The Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Jorhat and inaugurate projects worth more than ₹17,500 crore in Assam.

• PM Modi will then travel to Siliguri, West Bengal, for a public program at 3:45pm. In West Bengal, he will inaugurate projects valued at around ₹4,500 crore.

• Around 7 PM, the prime minister will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi to be in Varanasi on Sunday

• On Sunday, around noon, the Prime Minister will be part of a public programme, laying the foundation stone for various development projects exceeding ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

• Later, at approximately 2:15 PM, he will reach Varanasi to disburse the first instalment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.