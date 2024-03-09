 PM Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, feeds elephants | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Narendra Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, feeds elephants, spots one-horned rhino

PM Narendra Modi enjoys safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, feeds elephants, spots one-horned rhino

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 10:42 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Sela Tunnel, launch UNNATI scheme, and inaugurate projects worth over ₹42,000 crore in North East, Assam, West Bengal, Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an elephant and jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park. (X/Narendra Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam's Kaziranga National Park. (X/Narendra Modi)

According to officials, PM Modi first took the elephant safari in the Mihimukh area of the Central Kohora Range of the park and then took the jeep safari inside the same range. He also fed sugar cane to elephants. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’, sharing pictures of the “unparalleled beauty of Kaziranga landscapes”.

He was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials. 

The Prime Minister had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state.

Follow- Narendra Modi visit LIVE updates

Kaziranga National Park- abode to one-horned rhinoceros

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for the iconic Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

The park boasts a landscape of dense forests, towering elephant grass, rugged reeds, marshes, and shallow pools.

Established as a National Park in 1974, Kaziranga stands as one of the last areas in eastern India untouched by human presence.

Watch PM Modi's Kaziranga visit video and pics here

 

PM Modi today's schedule

• At 10:30am, PM Modi will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Itanagar. During the event, he will dedicate the Sela Tunnel to the nation.

• The Prime Minister will launch the UNNATI scheme with an estimated value of 10,000 crore.

ALSO READ- PM Modi gives vacation homework to babus, fires up ministers for 2024 elections

• PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

• Around 12:15pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the 125-ft high 'Statue of Valour' of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat. The Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Jorhat and inaugurate projects worth more than 17,500 crore in Assam.

• PM Modi will then travel to Siliguri, West Bengal, for a public program at 3:45pm. In West Bengal, he will inaugurate projects valued at around 4,500 crore.

• Around 7 PM, the prime minister will reach Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In Varanasi, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

ALSO READ- PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Awards in Delhi

PM Modi to be in Varanasi on Sunday

• On Sunday, around noon, the Prime Minister will be part of a public programme, laying the foundation stone for various development projects exceeding 42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

• Later, at approximately 2:15 PM, he will reach Varanasi to disburse the first instalment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On