PM Modi thanks Japan's Suga for taking personal interest in Varanasi's 'Rudraksh' centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga for the financial assistance in building the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre 'Rudraksh'. During his address at the VICC, PM Modi said that Suga, who was the chief cabinet secretary in the Japanese government when the project began, has been personally involved in the project continuously.

“All Indians are grateful to Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for taking a personal interest in the project,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi also thanked former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had visited Kashi in 2015 when the idea of ‘Rudraksh’ was discussed between the two leaders. Speaking at the inauguration event, the prime minister recounted numerous projects Japan has been involved with, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor project and Zen garden recently inaugurated in Ahmedabad.

“I am happy that a new sweet chapter of friendship is being written today,” he added.

Praising the culture of Varanasi, PM Modi said that various art forms developed on the ghats of the Ganges and serious deliberations related to humanity have taken place. He highlighted that many developments projects have been initiated in Kashi in the past years, which would have been incomplete without 'Rudraksh' centre.

“Now that Kashi has worn this Rudraksh (a prayer bead), the development of Kashi will shine more, and the beauty of Kashi will increase more,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi is in Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. The various public projects and works include a 100-bed model maternal and child health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi Ghazipur Highway.

