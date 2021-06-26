PM Modi to address country through Mann ki Baat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on Sunday. It will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will be streamed at 11am on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and on PMO. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on the AIR News website www.newsonair.com and Newsonair mobile App.

This Mann ki Baat by the Prime Minister comes after India began the next phase of the largest vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the states and Union territories. It comes in the midst of preparations for the third wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). During the last Mann ki Baat, the Union government was facing huge criticism from the opposition parties for its mismanagement of the Covid pandemic as the daily cases recorded in the month of May reached as high as over 400,000.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister's show on Sunday.

"Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker's house and on," the BJP national president said referring to a letter from a listener who praised the programme.

In the last month's Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi-led central government, the Prime Minister highlighted the government's achievements and said that India's resolve to win the biggest of the challenges has always been strong.

The monthly Mann ki Baat programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.