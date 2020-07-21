PM Modi to address high-profile USIBC summit on economic revival after Covid-19

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The summit is being hosted by US-India Business Council.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.

“US-India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries. We have seen that the pandemic has created enormous disruption on global supply chains including in the pharmaceutical sector and the US-India partnership is one of the trusted partners,” USIBC president Nisha Biswal had said last week, ahead of the two-day summit.

Biswal said India stands to benefit as the companies look to diversify their global supply chains.

The participants in the summit will discuss wide range of topics including the impact of coronavirus on global supply chain and healthcare collaboration between the US and India.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary of US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Eric Hargan, Senator Mark Warner, Representative (California) Ami Bera, India ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu, US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and many more diplomats as well as dignitaries are expected to participate in the summit.

The summit will also feature senior executives from top US and Indian companies, like Lockheed CEO Jim Taiclet and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

“This year’s focus is on ‘Building a Better Future’. As Prime Minister Modi navigates the twin challenges of managing the health impact of Covid-19 and the associated global economic disruption, he has articulated the importance of the US-India Partnership in ushering an era of economic renewal and inclusive opportunity,” said Vijay Advani, USIBC global board chair.

Speaking on the H-1B visa issue, Biswal said it is USIBC’s strongly held view that both the US and India benefit when workers, ideas, or innovations are allowed to move more freely across both borders.

