PM Modi to attend virtual 16th East Asia Summit today

  • India is committed to strengthen the East Asia Summit and make it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 16th East Asia Summit to be held virtually on Wednesday that will discuss matters of regional and international interest, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Concerns on maritime security and terrorism will also be taken up during the summit, the PMO further said.

About the East Asia Summit

The East Asia Summit is the premier leaders-led forum in the Indo-Pacific. Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic and geopolitical evolution of East Asia. Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia, according to a release from the PMO.

Objective of the summit

India is committed to strengthen the East Asia Summit and make it more effective for dealing with contemporary challenges. It is also an important platform for furthering practical cooperation in the Indo-Pacific by building upon the convergence between ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative (IPOI).

Agenda of 16th East Asia Summit

According to the PMO, leaders will discuss matters of regional and international interest and concern including maritime security, terrorism, Covid-19 cooperation at the 16th East Asia Summit. Leaders are also expected to accept declarations on mental health, economic recovery through tourism, and green recovery, which are being co-sponsored by India.

Wednesday, October 27, 2021
