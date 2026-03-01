PM Modi to chair CCS meet tonight as Middle East conflict intensifies after US-Israeli strikes on Iran

In light of the Middle East conflict sparked by the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) upon returning to Delhi Sunday night, HT has learnt. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday. (Photo: PMO via PTI )

“He is expected to land in Delhi after a two-day-long tour at around 930pm,” said a person familiar with the developments. The PM was in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate some projects earlier in the day.

The meeting's focus will be the developments in Iran; the Indians stuck in the UAE and other parts of the Middle East; and related developments, it is further learnt.

PM Modi had travelled to Israel on February 25-26, a visit that was marked by considerable diplomatic warmth.

Addressing the Israeli parliament Knesset, in a first for any Indian leader, Modi received a standing ovation after declaring that “India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction, in this moment and beyond”.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu was effusive in reciprocation: "You are a great friend of Israel, Narendra. You are more than a friend. You are a brother,"

The two countries signed 16 agreements — covering artificial intelligence, defence, agriculture, energy and cultural exchange — and elevated their ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

India on US-Iran conflict India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Saturday saying the country is "deeply concerned" about the conflict situation, urging all sides to “exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians”. It added that "dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues", and that “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected”.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke separately by phone to Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar. After the call with Araghchi, Jaishankar said he had “shared India's deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region”. After speaking to Sa'ar, he said he had reiterated "India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions."

The Indian embassies in Tehran, Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Damascus issued advisories on February 28 asking Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel, keep travel documents ready, register on the MADAD portal, and follow local security guidance.

India also advised its nationals in Iran, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and Palestine to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

New Delhi was not immediately considering the evacuation of Indian nationals from any country in the region, given that aispace is closed and dangerous.

Roughly 10,000 Indian citizens live and work in Iran, while the number across the West Asia/Middle East region is around 9.6 million.

The MEA said Indian missions across the region are in continuous contact with nationals and helplines have been activated.