PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog meet on June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first Niti Aayog governing council meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s second tenure on June 15, officials aware of the development said.

This will be the fifth meeting of the think tank’s governing council chaired by the PM. The council includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, several union ministers and senior government officials.

The meet is scheduled to be held at the President’s secretariat Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read | To regain lost ground, MP, Rajasthan govts plan a rights-based approach

“This will be the first meeting of all chief ministers, governors, L-G, Union ministers and senior government officials at one place and that too even before the Lok Sabha MPs are sworn in as the parliament session will begin from June 16 ,” said a senior Niti Aayog official who did not want to be named.

The main agenda of the meet will revolve around agriculture, water management in drought-affected areas and national security, the official added. The governing council’s first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. The second meeting of council on July 15, 2015, reviewed the progress made by the three sub-groups of chief ministers and the two task forces.

Also Read | BJP organisational elections to be held next month

In the third meeting of the council on April 23, 2017, the Modi government had decided to shift to a January-December fiscal year and sought conducting simultaneous elections of the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 07:33 IST