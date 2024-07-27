PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meeting today: Who is attending, who's skipping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog)'s ninth governing council meeting on Saturday, July 27. The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers, while Modi is the chairman. PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog meet today(PTI)

Chief ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states are set to attend the meeting. However, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, an NDA ally, has not confirmed his attendance yet. Meanwhile, several chief ministers belonging to the opposition parties have boycotted the event.

Who is attending the NITI Aayog meeting?

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Arunachal chief minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal deputy chief minister Chowna Mein

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Rajasthan chief minister Bhjajanlal Sharma

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will also be attending the meeting. However, she plans to raise her voice against the Centre’s “step-motherly attitude” towards opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget 2024-25 during the meeting.

“Before the budget, I said I would attend the meeting. A copy of my written speech was also sent to NITI Aayog as per their requirement. When the budget was placed, I found how states ruled by opposition parties had been neglected. They had been shown a stepmotherly attitude. I want to speak about this. If they allow me to speak, it’s fine. If they don’t, I will protest and leave,” Banerjee told the media on Friday before leaving for Delhi.

Who is not attending the event?

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy

Not confirmed

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren

What will the NITI Aayog meeting focus on?

According to a statement by the Centre, the meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the Centre and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The ninth governing meeting will discuss the ‘Approach Paper’ for the vision document on Viksit Bharat @2047and hold detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving this goal. The meeting will also focus on the recommendations of the third National Conference of chief secretaries, which was held in December last year.

“During the conference, recommendations were made on five key themes: drinking water: access, quantity, and quality; electricity: quality, efficiency, and reliability; health: accessibility, affordability, and quality of care; schooling: access and quality; and land and property: accessibility, digitization, registration, and mutation,” the government statement said.

Additionally, special sessions were also held to deliberate on cyber security, aspirational districts and blocks programme, the role of states, and AI in governance - which were also discussed during the National Conference of chief secretaries.