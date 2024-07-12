Basic survival no longer an issue in India, says Niti Ayog

New Delhi: India has made significant progress in eliminating poverty, especially in the past nine years, and according to Niti Ayog’s SDG (sustainable development goals) Index 2023-24, the country is expected to achieve the SDG target 1.2 of halving multidimensional poverty much ahead of 2030. (Representative Photo)

Target 1.2 of the SDG calls for reducing at least by half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions according to regional definitions.

“Multidimensional poverty nearly halved from 24.8% to 14.96% between 2015-16 and 2019-21. In 2022-23, it further dropped to 11.28%, with 24.8 crore (248 million) people moving out of multidimensional poverty between 2013-14 and 2022-23,” a report from Niti Ayog on Friday stated.

It reported that the overall SDG score for India improved to 71 for 2023-24, a significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018 when the first edition of the report was released by Niti Ayog.

Speaking at a press conference, BVR Subramaniyam, CEO, Niti Ayog, said, “This report is saying that basic survival is no longer an issue in India. Multidimensional poverty has reduced significantly. Nearly 25 crore people (255 million) have come out of poverty in the last ten years. Without any doubt, India is on track to achieve global SDG goals.”

Multidimensional Poverty Measure (MPM) seeks to understand poverty beyond monetary deprivations. It also considers education, and basic infrastructure services – to capture a more complete picture of poverty, according to the World Bank.

Niti Aayog collaborated with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) to prepare the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (NMPI) that helped develop 12 indicators, which helped in making poverty assessment reduction.

Eradicating extreme poverty for all people everywhere by 2030 is a pivotal goal of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Goal 1 of the SDG is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere which improved by 12 points from 2020-21 to 2023-24, advancing from “performer” to the “front runner” category, according to the Niti Aayog report.

It further said that India has also made significant progress in providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land.

SDG Goal 13, which works to limit and adapt to climate change, recorded the highest increase in score from 54 in 2020-21 to 67 in 2023-24, followed by Goal 1 (no poverty) from 60 to 72, Niti Ayog said.

Goal 2, which is about creating a world free of hunger by 2030, was far from being achieved. Large parts of central India, parts of northeast India, all of Gujarat and parts of west India were doing poorly on hunger and nutrition, according to the report. On gender equality, India overall remained in the “aspirant” category with a score of only 49. The sex ratio at birth (females per 1,000 males) stands at 929.