PM Modi to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today

He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 06:41 AM IST
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue today.

He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. It will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The event will also witness a keynote address by the Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. 

Thursday, November 18, 2021
