PM Modi to deliver keynote address at virtual Vesak celebrations during Buddha Purnima on April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the virtual Vesak celebrations during the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Modi is scheduled to deliver his address at 9.45am in the meeting which would also be attended by “over 50 prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world”, a statement from his office said.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima i.e. on 26th April 2021 at around 09:45 AM,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release.

“The event is being organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world. Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation,” the PMO further said in its statement.

The ministry of culture also confirmed the event through a tweet: “As the world celebrates the UN Day of #Vesak on 26th May 2021, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of 2565th #BuddhaPurnima Diwas 2021, in the International event being organised by @MinOfCultureGoI & @IbcWorldOrg. #VesakDay.”

The celebrations this year have been taken online for the second consecutive year following 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the virtual celebrations last year too, PM Modi delivered the keynote address. “Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic across the globe. The event is being organised in honour of the victims and the frontline warriors of Covid-19,” a statement from the PMO said on May 6, last year.