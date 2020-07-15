e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to deliver video address today on World Youth Skills Day

PM Modi to deliver video address today on World Youth Skills Day

A digital conclave is also being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver an address to mark the World Youth Skills Day.

The Skill India Mission was launched five years ago on this day, an official statement said on Tuesday.



Skill India is an initiative of the central government which was launched to empower the youth with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

