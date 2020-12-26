e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off India’s first ‘driverless’ train next week. Know more

PM Modi to flag off India’s first ‘driverless’ train next week. Know more

The train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, which connects Delhi’s Janakpuri West with Noida’s Botanical Garden line.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 17:12 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi metro will get its first driverless train on December 28.
Delhi metro will get its first driverless train on December 28. (HT Photo)
         

India will soon get its first driverless fully-automated Metro train and which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 28. The announcement was made by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday evening. The train service will be operated on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, which connects Delhi’s Janakpuri West with Noida’s Botanical Garden line. PM Modi will also launch a fully-operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro, DMRC said.

Here’s everything you need to know about India’s first driverless Metro train:

1. The trials for the train were started along the 20-km stretch on the Pink Line in December 2017. The trials were equipped with Unattended Train Operations (UTO) and Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling systems.

2. The automatic trains will only be limited to Line 7 and Line 8 of the DMRC network as driverless train operation (DTO) or unattended train operation (UTO) modes can only be implemented on lines which came up under the Phase III expansion as these corridors are equipped with advanced signalling technology. The first driverless train will run on Line 7.

3. The train will be controlled entirely from DMRC’s three command centres, without any human intervention. The Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling technology will also make it possible to monitor and troubleshoot every aspect of train operations remotely and manual intervention will be required only in cases of hardware replacement.

4. At the command centres, information controllers will handle the passenger information system as well as crowd monitoring. With access to CCTV feed, all rolling stock controllers will monitor train equipment in real-time, download faults and other events captured by CCTVs and assist traffic controllers in executing commands remotely.

5. DMRC has also engaged a consultant, a consortium of Systra MVA and Systra France, for inspection and review of the entire system.

