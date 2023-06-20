PM Modi to hit ground running in NYC, to meet Elon Musk and other top thought leaders

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByShishir Gupta
Jun 20, 2023 11:11 AM IST

The prime minister is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet billionaire investor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York during his State visit to the United States. In an attempt to enhance people-to-people connect, the prime minister will also meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life today in New York, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The meetings will be aimed at achieving better synergy, understanding the developments in the US, and inviting people to collaborate with India, according to people aware of the matter.

Modi will be meeting Elon Musk for the first time since the tech billionaire took over Twitter Inc. last year and introduced sweeping changes in the platform as well as the company's content policies.

The top thought leaders include renowned American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, investor Ray Dalio, and American singer Falu Shah.

The other eminent personalities include Jeff Smith, an author and research fellow in Heritage's Asian Studies Center, focusing on South Asia; Michael Froman, former US trade representative, former US diplomat Daniel Russel; Bureaucrat Elbridge A. Colby; celebrated American physician Peter Agre, a Nobel laureate; and musical artist Chandrika Tandon.

In 2003, Agre received Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery of aquaporin water channels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel....view detail

Topics
pm modi in us narendra modi elon musk
