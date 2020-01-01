PM Modi to hold ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ with students, teachers on January 20

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with students and teachers on beating exam stress will be held on January 20, the HRD Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme was scheduled to be held on January 16 but it has been postponed to January 20 because of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country.

“The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD Ministry said in a statement.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov had launched a short essay competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of the Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students. The students whose entries are judged the best on the basis of their online responses will be invited to take part in the programme.