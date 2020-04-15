e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi to host his Mann Ki Baat programme on April 26

PM Modi to host his Mann Ki Baat programme on April 26

The Prime Minister’s last episode of Mann ki Baat had focussed on the coronavirus pandemic, during which he had sought forgiveness for putting people in trouble by ordering a complete lockdown in the country

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi will address Mann Ki Baat on April 26.
PM Narendra Modi will address Mann Ki Baat on April 26. (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 26 through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, All India Radio said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will share his #MannKiBaat with the people of India & abroad on 26th April 2020 on all channels of @AkashvaniAIR,” The national public radio broadcaster tweeted.

“Share your ideas & suggestions by dialing the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 or by posting on the @mygovindia open forum,” AIR added.

The Prime Minister’s last episode of Mann ki Baat had focussed on the coronavirus pandemic, during which he had sought forgiveness for putting people in trouble by ordering a complete lockdown in the country but said the fight against coronavirus is one of life and death.

Modi has already addressed the nation on the issue of coronavirus outbreak at least four times in the last few days. In his address on March 24, he had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle the Covid-19.

Also read: ‘Increase social distancing, reduce emotional distancing,’ says PM Modi

Before that, he had called for a Janta Curfew on March 22, which was in place for 14 hours as people stayed off the roads and public places during this period.

And, on Tuesday he extended the three-week lockdown till May 3 as he addressed the nation.

India reported 11,439 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday morning, out of which 9756 are active, 1306 people have been cured, discharged or migrated and 377 have died, according to the Union health ministry.

The Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

tags
top news
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
India fast-tracks HCQ supplies to UAE, leverages drug to get test kits elsewhere
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
2 more FIRs over gathering of migrant workers in Bandra, 1 arrested
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Govt issues revised guidelines for Covid-19 lockdown: What’s mandatory, what’s prohibited
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
Covid-19: Bengal guv slams TMC govt for ‘failing’ to ensure social distancing
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
New lockdown guideline issued: What it means for you
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
‘Was scared to bowl doosra’: Saqlain recalls dismissing Sachin in 1999 Test
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Horror on tape: Speeding Suzuki Swift flies after hitting roundabout
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Could Ebola trial drug be the answer, robots serve patients | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 lockdown GuidelinesCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexMumbai Coronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 countSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

india news