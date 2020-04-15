PM Modi to host his Mann Ki Baat programme on April 26

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on April 26 through his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, All India Radio said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will share his #MannKiBaat with the people of India & abroad on 26th April 2020 on all channels of @AkashvaniAIR,” The national public radio broadcaster tweeted.

“Share your ideas & suggestions by dialing the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 or by posting on the @mygovindia open forum,” AIR added.

The Prime Minister’s last episode of Mann ki Baat had focussed on the coronavirus pandemic, during which he had sought forgiveness for putting people in trouble by ordering a complete lockdown in the country but said the fight against coronavirus is one of life and death.

Modi has already addressed the nation on the issue of coronavirus outbreak at least four times in the last few days. In his address on March 24, he had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle the Covid-19.

Before that, he had called for a Janta Curfew on March 22, which was in place for 14 hours as people stayed off the roads and public places during this period.

And, on Tuesday he extended the three-week lockdown till May 3 as he addressed the nation.

India reported 11,439 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday morning, out of which 9756 are active, 1306 people have been cured, discharged or migrated and 377 have died, according to the Union health ministry.

The Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

