PM Modi to inaugurate 1st digital toy fair on February 27: All you need to know
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first-ever toy fair — a virtual exhibition of Indian toys on February 27 via video conferencing. The four-day fair aims to boost India's toy industry, bringing all stakeholders in one place to create sustainable linkages.
Here is all you need to know about toy fair
> The fair will be held on www.theindiatoyfair.in
> From February 27, 11am, the fair will be thrown open to children, parents, teachers, exhibitors.
> Over 1,000 exhibitors from all states and Union Territories will showcase their toys, which can be bought online.
> All these toys to be showcased in the fair are made in India.
> Apart from an open market of toys, there will be panel discussions, webinars to strengthen India's toy industry.
> In his Mann ki Baat in August last year, PM Modi first talked about being self-reliant in toy sectors. He had said India's startups need to think of innovative toys instead of depending on imported plastic toys.
> India's toy market stands at around $1.5 billion, but it is dominated by imported toys.
> Union minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that a government committee found that 30 per cent of the imported plastic toys have dangerous levels of chemicals and heavy metals which are not safe for children.
> Hamleys, owned by Reliance Retail, is the title sponsor of the toy fair.
> To be part of the toy fair, one can register through a mobile number on the website.
> What are Indian toys? Toys made of clay, cane and material locally available have been featured as Indian toys.
> The government also organised Toycathon — an opportunity for students, teachers, start-ups and toy professionals to submit their innovating toy concepts and win a prize. In this contest, the focus has been on toys that are eco-friendly, toys that are can be handled by disabled children, toys that uphold Indian values, promote Vedic maths etc.
