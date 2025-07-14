PM Modi to inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line and Sairang Railway Station in Mizoram, according to an official release from the state government. Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PM’s residence in Delhi on Monday.

This was discussed by chief minister Lalduhoma during his meeting with Modi at the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi on Monday.

The construction of the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line spanned two decades, culminating in its successful commissioning by the Commissioner of Railway Safety in June this year.

Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the line features 48 tunnels extending over 12.85 km, along with 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges, and nine road underbridges. Notably, one of the bridges, numbered 196, reaches a height of 104 meters.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister, chief minister Lalduhoma also discussed the Thenzawl Peace City Project, the Aizawl to Thenzawl National Highway, the Hand Holding Policy, and the recent conflict in Myanmar’s Chin Hills and its implications for Mizoram.

The ongoing IGGL’s ₹9,265 crore Gas Pipeline Project, which aims to provide Aizawl residents with piped gas connections without the need for gas cylinders, was also discussed.

The Prime Minister recommended that the district collector of Mamit District expedite official procedures to accelerate the pipeline’s construction, said the government release.