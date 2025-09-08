Search
PM Modi to inaugurate combined commanders' conference in Kolkata on September 15

PTI |
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 06:17 pm IST

The event will focus on reforms, operational preparedness, and modernisation, featuring discussions among top military and civil leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 15 inaugurate a three-day combined commanders' conference of the armed forces in Kolkata, a Defence official said on Monday.

The theme for this year's conference, which will be inaugurated by PM Modi, is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future'.(PTI file photo)
The conference, which will be held from September 15 to 17, will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

The theme for this year's conference, which will be inaugurated by Modi, is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', it said.

"The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," it said.

The conference will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, among others, the statement said.

The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels, it said.

The conference was last held in Bhopal in 2023.

The statement said that the three-day deliberations from September 15 will seek to further strengthen the armed forces, "which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape."

It stressed that the conference, continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the armed forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level.

